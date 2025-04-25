New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government is ensuring strict compliance with the Centre's order to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for them to leave the country.

India announced on Thursday that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

According to sources, the home minister personally called up the chief ministers of all states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has revoked all Visas issued to Pakistani Nationals, except Medical, Diplomatic & Long-Term visas, with effect from 27th of April, 2025," Gupta said in a post on X.

"The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after 29th of April, 2025. No new visas will be issued to Pakistani Nationals henceforward. Delhi Government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders. Every violation is being sincerely tracked, and necessary action will follow," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government's home department reiterated in a statement that all existing valid visas issued by the Indian government to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked from April 27.

"All existing valid visas, except medical visas, long term visas, diplomatic and official visas - issued by Government of India to Pakistan nationals stands revoked with immediate effect from April 27, 2025," the statement said.

Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid till April 29. No new visa will be issued, it said.

