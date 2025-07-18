New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct a month-long cleanliness campaign in the city from August 1 with active participation from schools, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

According to a statement, the preparations for the large-scale campaign were reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Education and Urban Development Minister Sood at the secretariat.

The campaign has been initiated in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Centre has entrusted the Delhi government with the responsibility of ensuring visible and effective cleanliness across the city, Sood said in the meeting.

He said that the success of this campaign is a collective responsibility and added that the impact of cleanliness efforts must be felt on the ground.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary along with senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, IT Department, Revenue Department, and all district magistrates.

Sood directed officials to intensify awareness activities in unauthorised colonies, slums, and underdeveloped areas to ensure the benefits of the campaign reach every corner of the capital.

He sought the participation of RWAs, community groups, and locals in the campaign and said these groups should be encouraged to maintain cleanliness within their neighbourhoods.

The minister instructed the Education secretary to involve both government and private schools in the campaign, and said that cleanliness activities should go beyond school campuses to parks, markets, streets and religious places.

Students should be encouraged to act as "Cleanliness Ambassadors" and inspire their families to support the drive, Sood said.

He said that all government offices must carry out cleanliness drives within their premises during the first two days of the campaign.

The Urban Development Department and MCD have been asked to launch a dedicated portal for the campaign where citizens and RWAs can register and upload photos of cleaned areas or spots that require attention, the statement said.

The Revenue Department has been instructed to form teams of three senior officers each to engage directly with RWAs and spread awareness about hygiene and sanitation.

Sood also suggested involving celebrities to boost public participation and directed officials to use street plays, songs, posters, and public announcements to promote the campaign.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)