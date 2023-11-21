New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has notified its app-based bus aggregator scheme aiming at reducing intra-city usage of private vehicles and pollution.

The Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme was notified after the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Through the scheme, the government seeks to encourage the middle and upper-middle class to switch to public transport.

Under the scheme, an aggregator will be required to ensure the safety and security of women passengers and provide a rapid response mechanism, including a panic button on its app that should be functional at all times and have modalities of API-based integration with law enforcement agencies.

"The license holder shall ensure that the acquisition of CNG buses shall not be more than three years old from the date of notification of the scheme.

"Subsequently induction of any new bus, the prevailing emission norms, BS-VI must be compliant, either Air-Conditioned CNG or electric buses. After January 1, 2025 the induction of electric buses only shall be allowed, no CNG operated bus even if having BS-VI compliance shall be allowed to induct under this scheme," reads the gazette notification.

The scheme will permit dynamic pricing of the base fare that will not be less than the peak fare of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) air-conditioned buses.

In a Hindi post on X on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I hope this service will bring a big change in the public transport system of Delhi. People will leave their cars and scooters and start travelling in buses. We worked hard in the last four years to make it true."

