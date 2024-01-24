New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi government-run Industrial Training Institutes have recorded a 72.30 per cent placement for the year 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of 14,800 students in 19 ITIs run by the Delhi government, 10,700 students secured placements in different companies, whereas ITI Vivek Vihar and ITI Dheerpur recorded the highest placement, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the placement numbers of Delhi ITIs are the result of focused placement strategy of the government for these institutes.

"The Delhi government is preparing students for excellent job opportunities with world-class technical education and a splendid placement ecosystem in its ITIs. We are dedicated to nurturing a skilled and employable workforce by aligning education with industry demands," she said.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

She said that to ensure better placement opportunities and industry exposure for ITI students, the government has formed the centralised placement and industry outreach cell.

"This cell has adopted a transformation strategy for placement, aiming to modernise the placement approach by focusing on academia-industry collaboration, career services, flexible learning options, entrepreneurship support, and more," the Delhi Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)