New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon revamp its web portal to make it more public friendly, Information and Technology Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

Security, speed and ease of use are central to the portal development process. The portal is being developed using open-source technology and will be hosted on scalable cloud infrastructure, ensuring high availability and resilience, he said.

During a meeting with department officials, Singh directed them to prominently display public services of the Delhi government on the portal's landing page.

"To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the home page of the Delhi government portal. Essential services such as government e-services, water, sewerage, health, PWD (public works department) and other public welfare related services are to be displayed upfront, making them more user-friendly and accessible," the minister added.

Officials said the portal would cater to more than 100 departments, featuring dynamic content, language support and compatibility with all major browsers.

The minister highlighted the need for timely updates on all department portals and emphasised that each carry out regular updates through their respective heads of departments, according to a statement.

Reviewing the proposed update, Singh laid stress on the importance of making the portal citizen-friendly, informative and seamless.

He underlined the need for a clean and accessible design, quick load times and a powerful search function to improve usability. Information should not only be easily accessible but also well organised and searchable for citizens from all backgrounds.

