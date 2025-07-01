New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A Bihar-based man (22) was allegedly duped of Rs 5 lakh by fraudsters on the pretext of getting him recruited in the Indian Army, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Kashyap Kumar was lured to Delhi by a man named Balvinder Singh, who promised him a job in the Army in exchange for money.

"Believing the offer to be genuine, Kashyap, along with his father, travelled to the national capital on March 7," said the source.

Upon arrival, they were received by a man who took them to a location in the Delhi Cantonment area for a fake medical examination. There, they met two more persons impersonating as an Army official.

"For medical examination, the accused collected Rs 2 lakh and dropped them near Dhaulakuan. Over the following weeks, the accused extracted more money on various pretexts. On March 8, Kashyap was asked to deposit Rs 5,000 in a bank account belonging to a woman. Later, on March 10, he received a fake admit card. On May 21, the accused collected Rs 2.65 lakh more from him in cash near Dhaulakuan, followed by another Rs 20,000 on May 23 via a digital payment platform," said the source.

When no joining letter was received, and the accused began avoiding his calls, Kashyap realised he had been cheated. He filed a complaint with Delhi Cantonment police, which registered a case on June 25. An investigation is underway, he added.

