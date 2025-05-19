New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Ministers of the Rekha Gupta government have started holding weekly meetings with BJP workers and leaders at the party's Delhi unit office to ensure better coordination and resolution of issues, party leaders said on Monday.

According to a senior party functionary, the ministers have been instructed by the BJP leadership to sit at its Delhi office every Saturday to get feedback from party workers and leaders related to issues facing the people of the national capital.

So far, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Health Minister Pankaj Singh have attended these weekly two-hour meetings at the Delhi BJP office on the Pant Marg.

"The ministers listen to all kinds of grievances and other issues related to their own and other departments. Later, these issues are redressed at the government level," the functionary said.

The meetings are moderated by the 'Sahyog' cell of the Delhi BJP. It communicates the feedback and local issues raised by the party members to the government and ministers, said another party leader. The ministers for these meetings are chosen as per their availability, he said.

"This move is aimed at enhancing coordination between the party and the government. It will also ensure that public representatives such as councillors and MLAs as well as local-level leaders and workers are able to provide feedback to the ministers and get the problems resolved," he said

Earlier, Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra used to hold these meetings at the Delhi BJP office. With a BJP government in place in Delhi, its ministers are now holding these meetings, the leader added.

