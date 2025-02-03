New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A man wanted in a murder case in east Delhi's GTB Enclave area has been arrested after evading police for four months, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of September 29 and 30, 2024, near Jhilmil Metro Station when Anurag and his two friends, Rinku and Akash, were returning from a club, police said.

They were confronted by six men on three motorcycles, leading to a heated altercation that turned violent. Anurag was fatally attacked with a knife, while his friends were injured, a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. Four of the accused -- Arjun Pandit, Rohit, Gopal, and Ashish -- were arrested earlier, while Abhishek and another suspect, Mohit, remained absconding, police said.

On January 31, a police team received a tip-off that Abhishek would be near a government school in Mandoli. The team apprehended him and initially, he tried to mislead police but later admitted his involvement, the officer added.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest accused Mohit, said the officer.

