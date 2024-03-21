New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has asked officials and roads agencies to timely implement the directions issued by the Supreme Court committee on road safety following an audit report.

The directions by the PWD include the implementation of traffic handling measures at sensitive zones such as schools, colleges, religious places, and hospitals, and installation of road signs.

According to the order, which was issued by the PWD secretary on Wednesday, an audit of the implementation of directions issued to the states by the Supreme Court committee on road safety was conducted during July-November last year and report submitted on December 27.

In the above connection, an audit completion meeting was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 14 during which the report was presented, it said.

In the audit report, the engineering deficiencies on the part of PWD were identified as no protocol was maintained for the identification, rectification, and monitoring of blackspots.

The report also found that existing road signs did not have size, shape and colour according to IRC norms, around 46 per cent of sensitive zones had no "traffic calming measures" on PWD roads out of a total of 84 zones audited on PWD roads.

Only about 31 per cent of the road signs installed on PWD roads adhered to the IRC standards in all respects, only 16 per cent footpaths had width as per IRC, and footpath surface condition (usability) was only 25 per cent, the order mentioned.

The audit report has suggested several improvements, including preparation of protocols for blackspot identification, rectification, and monitoring, and road safety audits to be carried out on all core roads, the order said.

It was also suggested that "traffic calming measures" at sensitive zones like schools, colleges, religious places, and hospitals need to be implemented, road signs be installed as per IRC:67-2022, and consistency and uniformity be maintained, among others, it said.

All roads agencies shall ensure obstruction-free, continuous, and functional footpaths to pedestrians as per minimum IRC or UTTIPEC standards on their respective roads, and work zone safety audits and guidelines as per IRC SP 55 at all the construction in the city on all roads (NHs, PWD roads, MCDs roads) shall be carried out, the order stated.

"It is, therefore, directed that all the above improvement measures suggested in the road safety audit report must be implemented in a time-bound manner," the order added.

