New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded a daytime temperature of 25.4 degree on Tuesday, two notches below normal, with cold winds sweeping through the evening and a blanket of fog covering the city, the weather office said.

The city also recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday, as the minimum temperature dropped to 12.3 degrees Celsius, a slight decline from 16.2 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels fluctuated between 89 percent and 69 percent during the day, the department said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

The IMD has predicted dense fog for Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 24 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)