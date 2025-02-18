New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 13.3 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature settled as 28.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The second-highest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on February 4 at 12.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as well, according to the forecast.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 209 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)