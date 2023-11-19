New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 61 per cent.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in From November 24.

The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was 12.2 degree Celsius, the department said.

The IMD has predicted clear sky, and shallow to moderate fog in the coming week.

Also Read | Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2023 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Brave Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai on Her Birth Anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)