New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

The humidity level oscillated between 34 per cent and 60 per cent, it added.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 219 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

