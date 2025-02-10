New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.5 degree below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level in the capital was 97 per cent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category at 263, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day, with no significant change expected in air quality levels.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', which can cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.

