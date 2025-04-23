New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, in a meeting with his Lok Sabha counterpart Om Birla on Wednesday, discussed transforming the historic Vidhan Sabha building into a national heritage site.

Gupta met the Lok Sabha speaker and talked about reinforcing the efforts being made for the preservation and modernisation of the Delhi Assembly, according to a statement from the Assembly secretariat.

The meeting at the Parliament Secretariat also focussed on e-library and archival digitisation, strengthening the institutional framework and infrastructure of the assembly.

Gupta apprised Birla about the ongoing initiatives at the Vidhan Sabha, particularly the efforts to elevate the historic Assembly complex to the stature of a national heritage.

Birla directed the immediate initiation of a plan to convert the Delhi Vidhan Sabha library into a fully digital facility. This transition will significantly enhance public access to legislative documents and ensure the long-term preservation of institutional knowledge.

In a show of strong support, Birla instructed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to extend all possible assistance to the Delhi Assembly in its endeavours, the statement added.

