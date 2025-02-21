New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A day after taking charge, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh Friday said the city will have 11,000 electric buses in next one-and-half years.

Talking to the reporters, he said 50 per cent of Delhi Transport Corporation's fleet of CNG buses have been phased out and the remaining will be out of service in the next few months.

"Electric buses have started arriving and 1,500 are already plying on city roads. The public transport bus fleet will have 11,000 electric buses in next one-and-half years," he said.

The minister assured reporters that free bus service for women will continue and added that public transport in the city would see much improvement in the coming days.

