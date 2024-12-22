New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two members of a gang involved in luxury car theft, including the kingpin who used air travel to avoid suspicion after delivering stolen vehicles, an official said on Sunday.

The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch busted the gang known as the 'high flying gang' and recovered four stolen vehicles, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bhisham Singh said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said the arrested individuals include the kingpin, Harender alias Hunny. They operated across multiple states stealing and selling luxury cars.

Police laid a trap based on a tip-off about a Toyota Fortuner being driven to Yamuna Vihar. One of the accused, Aas Mohammad (39) attempted to flee but was apprehended after a chase that ended at Alwar Tiraha on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, the officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

During interrogation Mohammad revealed the gang's modus operandi and disclosed the location of other stolen vehicles, including a Maruti Brezza and a Maruti Baleno, recovered from Ghaziabad and Delhi, Singh said.

He also identified Harendar as the kingpin, the DCP said.

According to police, following Mohammad's arrest, Harendar went underground to evade arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him and after extensive tracking he was arrested following a 100 kilometres chase near Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. A stolen Maruti Brezza was also recovered from his possession, they said.

Harendar from Khajurin Khas has been involved in 20 criminal cases, including robbery, vehicle theft and cheating. He initially worked as a driver but later turned to auto-lifting for quick money, the police said.

His associate, Mohammad from Seelampur, was a taxi driver before joining the gang. Both used air travel avoid suspicion and maintain a lavish profile, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)