New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) An unidentified man who was found injured on the divider of Mathura Road succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in New Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The man was found severely injured on Mathura road and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead during treatment by the doctors, police said.

Investigations are underway to find wether the man was injured in an accident or was it foul play, they said.

"The exact cause of death will be determined after the doctor's report in the medico-legal case (MLC)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the man, he added.

