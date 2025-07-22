New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a criminal wanted in several cases after a brief exchange of fire in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Khemchand (35), a resident of Seelampur in northeast Delhi, was wanted in over a dozen criminal cases and had been absconding for a long time, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in the paper market area and asked him to surrender. However, he opened fire at the team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he was shot in the leg, police added.

Further details are awaited.

