New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Even as several key drains in Delhi are nearly ready for the rains with over 90 per cent desiltation, the Najafgarh Drain, a critical 57-km stretch, remains underprepared, with only 43.95 per cent of the work finished.

According to official data till May 8, some of the drains where desilting has been completed or near completion in several drains, including Sonia Vihar, Civil Military, Kushak, Taimoor Nagar, Sunehri Pul and Tehkhand.

Also Read | Who Is Lord Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

In contrast, the Kailash Nagar and Delhi Gate/Power House have reported low desiltation rates of 38.95 and 42.60 per cent, respectively.

Desilting work has been carried out across 24 major drains spanning nearly 98 km, under the unified management of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), as per an order issued on April 29 this year.

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

Of these, 10 drains, totalling 13 km, have recorded over 90 per cent delisting, six drains (12.95 km) over 75 per cent and five drains (11.18 km) over 50 per cent.

Water logging during rain remains a challenge for the national capital, particularly at Minto Bridge, the Pul Prahladpur underpass, the Ring Road opposite the WHO office and the Zakhira Flyover.

In 2023 alone, 308 waterlogging points were reported by Delhi Traffic Police, the highest in five years.

Besides undertaking desilting work, the government has decided to develop master plans for Najafgarh Basin, Barapullah Basin and Trans Yamuna Basin, with detailed project reports (DPRs) due by June 2025.

Since 1980, one of the core issues has been the absence of a stormwater/drainage master plan. While IIT Delhi was tasked in 2012 with drafting a new plan, its final report (submitted in 2018) was rejected in 2021.

Authorities have also undertaken the disconnection of stormwater-sewerage cross-connections, restoration of 257 out of 631 identified water bodies and removal of obstructions in Yamuna floodplains, including construction debris.

Officials said close coordination between departments like PWD, MCD, IF&CD, NDMC, DISCOMS and real-time monitoring through CCTV installations and mobile pumping facilities are being ensured at vulnerable points to mitigate flooding risks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)