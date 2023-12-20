Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Logistics operator Delhivery Ltd on Wednesday said it has commenced operations at its largest trucking terminal in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

This is the company's second mega facility after its facility in Tauru, Haryana that became operational in 2021.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Built over 12,00,000 square feet of land area, the mega-gateway facility consolidates the company's multiple existing Bhiwandi operations and comprises an automated hub, sortation, freight handling, and e-commerce returns operations, Delhivery said in a statement.

The facility's automation system is equipped to process over 32,000 shipments and 17,000 freight units per hour, it said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

"Our expanded Bhiwandi gateway will enable us to increase capacity for Mumbai and the West Zone's large and SME freight shippers while maintaining world-class service reliability and efficiency," Sahil Barua, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Delhivery, said.

Apart from Tauru and Bhiwandi, a third similar facility in Bengaluru is also expected to become operational in the next year, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)