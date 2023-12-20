Rudrapur (U'khand), Dec 20 (PTI) Utarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's helicopter landed slightly off the centre at a temporary helipad at the Police Lines here when he arrived in the town recently to address a Sikh youth programme.

After the chief minister had alighted from the helicopter and left for the venue of the programme on Monday, the pilot asked the helicopter security guards to push it back about 5 metres to the centre of the makeshift helipad, the take off point, Rudrapur SSP Manjunath TC said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The chopper had shot slightly ahead of the centre at the time of landing, he said.

The SSP said it was a minor thing which was being blown up in the media.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

A section of the media on Wednesday reported that the wheels of the helicopter carrying had got stuck in the ground at the helipad and had to be cleaned and readied for the next take-off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)