Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday launched searches at the premises of Public Works Department's executive engineer Hariprasad Meena here in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The action has uncovered evidence pointing to assets far exceeding the officer's known sources of income, Director General, ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

According to preliminary findings, Meena allegedly accumulated wealth worth nearly Rs 4 crore, which is estimated to be around 200 percent more than his earnings since joining government service.

The ACB conducted searches at five locations linked to the accused, including his Jaipur residences, office, farmhouse and a rented house in Friends Colony, Dudu.

The ACB officials found that Meena acquired high-end luxury vehicles, including two Audi cars, a Mahindra Scorpio, a Ford Endeavour and a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The total value of these vehicles is estimated at around Rs 2 crore. He also spent about Rs 45 lakh on foreign trips and stays at luxury hotels, a brief note about the search prepared by the bureau said.

Meena is said to have invested in real estate, purchasing three premium apartments in Jaipur's Mahal Road area. The market value of these properties is believed to be around Rs 1.5 crore. He also owns a lavish farmhouse in his native village Bagdi in Lalsot tehsil of Dausa district.

Financial scrutiny revealed that Meena and his family held accounts in 19 banks having transactions involving crores of rupees.

He had taken bank loans for purchasing properties and vehicles, which were paid off in an unusually short time.

