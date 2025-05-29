New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Diu has become the first district in India to meet its entire power demand with solar energy, achieving 11.88 MW capacity, an official statement said on Thursday.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi said Diu is a national example in renewable energy adoption, with its entire daytime electricity demand being met through solar energy.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Joshi visited Diu on Thursday to review its remarkable progress in solar energy adoption and assess the implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at Diu, with senior officials of the UT administration to review the status of solar energy generation, its current supply framework, and future expansion prospects.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The minister remarked that the capital investments made over the past decade in renewable energy infrastructure in Diu have already been recovered through the supply and sale of solar power.

He called for even faster and more effective implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana to maximise its benefits for the residents of the Union Territory and achieve total household saturation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)