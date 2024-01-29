Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A court here on Monday extended the police remand of accused Ravi Banga, arrested in ex-model Divya Pahuja's murder case, for four days, police said.

Banga, who was arrested from Jaipur on January 26, had disposed of Pahuja's body along with accused Balraj Gill, they said.

The police had already arrested six accused in the case, including main accused Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill.

After keeping him on a three-day police remand, Banga was produced in a court here and police filed an application demanding an extension of his remand period, police said.

The police team said that a lot of interrogation of the accused is still pending in this case. On this, the court approved the extension of Banga's police remand for four more days, they said.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from hotel owner Abhijeet Singh --- the main accused -- by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

After Pahuja was murdered, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said he carried out the alleged act with Banga at the behest of Singh who is also in judicial custody.

Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed.

