New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it would provide free shuttle service from Central Secretariat and Shivaji Stadium metro stations to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days).

"#AmritUdyan at Rashtrapati Bhawan is set to attract tourists from 2 Feb - 31 March 2024. Let's explore with #DelhiMetro! Nearest Metro Stations - Central Secretariat & Shivaji Stadium, Free shuttle service is also available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station," the DMRC wrote in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 'Udyan Utsav 2024' event at Amrit Udyan on Thursday.

For the first time, a theme garden landscaping marvel of tulips has been developed for the visitors to the Amrit Udyan.

Visitors will also be able to see special varieties of roses named as 'Double Delight', 'Sentimental' and 'Krishna' among others. A 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a unique 'Amrit Udyan' signature-style logo, which would also act as a selfie point, are among the highlights this year.

