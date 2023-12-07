Latest News | Doorstep Delivery of Citizen-centric Services from Dec 10: Punjab CM

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will roll out a new scheme 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar', aimed to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, from December 10.

Agency News PTI| Dec 07, 2023 09:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Doorstep Delivery of Citizen-centric Services from Dec 10: Punjab CM

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will roll out a new scheme 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar', aimed to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, from December 10.

This initiative will provide the state's residents hassle-free access to government-to-citizen (G2C) services, he said in an official statement.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

The scheme will bring all the 43 citizen-centric services, such as issuance of certificates of birth and death, income, caste, pensions, and electricity bill payments, among others right to the doorsteps of people, Mann said.

The chief minister said people can avail of the services by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

On making a registration, people will receive an SMS with the list of documents required, the fee to avail the particular service, and the date and time of appointment, Mann added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
very+of+Citizen-centric+Services+from+Dec+10%3A+Punjab+CM&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Flatest-news-doorstep-delivery-of-citizen-centric-services-from-dec-10-punjab-cm-5614810.html" title="Share by Email">
Agency News PTI| Dec 07, 2023 09:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Doorstep Delivery of Citizen-centric Services from Dec 10: Punjab CM

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will roll out a new scheme 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar', aimed to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, from December 10.

This initiative will provide the state's residents hassle-free access to government-to-citizen (G2C) services, he said in an official statement.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

The scheme will bring all the 43 citizen-centric services, such as issuance of certificates of birth and death, income, caste, pensions, and electricity bill payments, among others right to the doorsteps of people, Mann said.

The chief minister said people can avail of the services by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

On making a registration, people will receive an SMS with the list of documents required, the fee to avail the particular service, and the date and time of appointment, Mann added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Aston Villa vs Man City
100K+ searches
Gemini
100K+ searches
Hi Nanna review
100K+ searches
Man United vs Chelsea
100K+ searches
Paytm Share Price
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot