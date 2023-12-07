Latest News | Doorstep Delivery of Citizen-centric Services from Dec 10: Punjab CM

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will roll out a new scheme 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar', aimed to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, from December 10.

This initiative will provide the state's residents hassle-free access to government-to-citizen (G2C) services, he said in an official statement.

The scheme will bring all the 43 citizen-centric services, such as issuance of certificates of birth and death, income, caste, pensions, and electricity bill payments, among others right to the doorsteps of people, Mann said.

The chief minister said people can avail of the services by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.

On making a registration, people will receive an SMS with the list of documents required, the fee to avail the particular service, and the date and time of appointment, Mann added.

