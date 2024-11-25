Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the "double-engine" government is working at a fast pace to make the lives of people easier.

In its third term, the BJP government will work at a faster pace to take Haryana forward, Saini told reporters after attending an event at the Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College in Hisar.

Earlier while addressing the event commemorating 100 years of 'Jat Shikshan Sansthan' and the 159th birth anniversary of Seth Chhaju Ram on the college premises, Saini said the state government is committed to ensure that the youth of the state become skilled and prosperous by 2030.

Inaugurating a multipurpose indoor activity hall, the chief minister announced to give Rs 31 lakh to the Jat Shikshan Sansthan (Jat educational institute) from his discretionary fund.

Praising Chhaju Ram, a leading Jat philanthropist who passed away in 1943, Saini said he worked tirelessly to spread education, especially in the rural areas, lifting the society from ignorance to enlightenment.

"The 'Viksit Haryana' we see today owes much to educational institutes like these. The Jat educational institutes have made significant contributions to the progress of the state and the nation," he said.

Following the ideals of Chhaju Ram, the BJP government has taken several initiatives in the past decade to promote education in Haryana, opening 77 new government colleges, including 32 for girls, taking the total number of colleges in the state to 182, Saini said.

The government's goal is to ensure primary education for every child, vocational training for students studying in secondary classes, and specialised education for students pursuing higher education, an official statement said.

Saini also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions an education system that empowers the youth with employment skills, builds character, and instills moral values.

"A new National Education Policy (NEP) has been introduced to achieve this goal. While the Centre aims to fully implement NEP by 2030, Haryana will achieve this milestone by 2025," he claimed.

He also said the BJP government provided more than 1.71 lakh government jobs based on merit without any favouritism during the past 10 years.

In its third term, the state government aims to offer 2 lakh government jobs on merit basis, he added

Haryana ministers Ranbir Gangwa and Mahipal Dhanda also addressed the event and announced grants of Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh for the Jat Shikshan Sansthan from their discretionary funds, respectively.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines on the event, Saini lashed out at the Congress for "promoting corruption" and its leaders for "insulting the Constitution".

"People of the country now know about Congress' lies and that's why it has been wiped out from Haryana and Maharashtra. The Congress leaders are now in a fix as to how to stop Narendra Modi's policies," Saini said.

"Now they will come up with some new trick... These people are chameleons, they keep changing colours," he added.

He also said the country is touching new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"The Congress must evaluate how much work Prime Minister Modi has done in 10 years, and how much it did in the years before that. Narendra Modi's achievements will easily outweigh the Congress works," Sainin said.

