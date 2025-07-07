New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed 22 issues affecting 18 infrastructure projects worth Rs 36,296 crore in Gujarat and Rajasthan, an official statement said on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

"A total of 22 issues related to 18 critical projects, collectively valued at over Rs 36,296 crore, were taken up for discussion," the commerce and industry ministry said.

Among the major initiatives discussed was the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, with an investment of Rs 14,147 crore.

The scheme aims to facilitate seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid by developing high-capacity transmission infrastructure, including substations and transmission lines.

It said that the meeting also reviewed the 5G/4G network expansion project of Reliance Jio, recognised as a project of national importance.

