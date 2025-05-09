New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,587 crore during the March quarter, aided by strong sales across all regions, including the US and India.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 1,307 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Revenue increased to Rs 8,506 crore for the period under review as against Rs 7,083 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the drug firm posted a net profit of Rs 5,724 crore as compared with Rs 5,568 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, registering a growth of 3 per cent.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Revenue increased to Rs 32,553 crore for the last fiscal year as against Rs 27,916 crore in FY24.

"We achieved double-digit growth across our businesses, driven by successful product launches, increased revenues from key products in the US and the integration of the acquired NRT business," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

The company will continue to strengthen and grow its core businesses through portfolio management and operational excellence, while pursuing strategic partnerships and inorganic growth opportunities, he added.

The drug firm said its North American revenue in the last fiscal year stood at Rs 14,516 crore as compared with Rs 12,989 crore in FY24, a growth of 12 per cent.

India generics revenue rose to Rs 5,373 crore last fiscal year as compared with Rs 4,641 crore in FY24, an increase of 16 per cent.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The board also approved the re-appointment of G V Prasad as a whole-time director designated as co-chairman and managing director of the company for a period of five years with effect from January 30, 2026 to January 29, 2031.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.67 per cent up at Rs 1,156.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)