Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The drugs trade in Jammu and Kashmir is being tackled by following the pattern adopted to deal with the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, Director General of Police RR Swain said on Thursday.

As part of the policy adopted to deal with the drugs trade, the addict is considered a "victim", he said.

Swain noted that the drugs trade is emerging as a major challenge and the police and other security forces need to 'dig the tunnel from both ends' to effectively deal with the menance.

"The way we are acting against terrorism and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases at a high level and there has been a visible impact on the terror ecosystem due to this work. We acted against the terror ecosystem around a terrorist. We identified all and acted against them," Swain told reporters.

"The same strategy is being adopted (against the drugs trade). We have the same approach. An addict is a victim for us," he added.

Swain, who inaugurated a drug de-addiction centre in Jammu, said the narco-trade has to be properly addressed.

"We have deal with it strongly. We need to dig the tunnel from both ends," he said.

The police will crack down on dealers and suppliers by seizing property under the UAPA. There is also a need to address the issue of demand, Swain said.

According to the police chief, "The way we dealt with the terror ecosystem by taking action against those providing shelter, transporting terrorists and providing other logistics, a similar strategy is needed for those involved in the narcotics business."

Swain also claimed that huge consignments of drugs such as heroin and brown sugar are being pushed into the Union Territory from Pakistan.

The only challenge was of homegrown drugs till recently, he said.

"Now, the involvement is greater as heroin and brown sugar are being pushed into this side (of the border) in large quantities. This was the case with Punjab and now it is growing here as well. But we will not allow Jammu and Kashmir to become Punjab," Swain said.

He also called for coordination with Punjab on tackling the menace.

Reffering to the drug de-addiction infrastructure, Swain said the police are operating 10 such centres and a few private players are also involved.

The police will assess the infrastructure in 2025, he added.

