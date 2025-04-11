New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has agreed to put a contentious fee hike on hold following protests by students, ABVP said on Friday. There was no immediate response available from the varsity.

The university administration has also promised to address key student concerns, including the timely release of examination results and AICTE recognition for affiliated colleges, said a statement by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the RSS.

The protest, held earlier this week, saw participation from hundreds of students, particularly those from GB Pant Engineering College, which is affiliated with DSEU.

Students raised objections to a sudden increase in annual fees from Rs 1.34 lakh to Rs 1.76 lakh, calling the hike "arbitrary" and "unaffordable." Protesters also flagged issues such as poor infrastructure, lack of basic amenities, and an "authoritarian attitude" of the administration.

Following the demonstration, an ABVP delegation met with the university's Vice Chancellor and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

The administration responded by agreeing to temporarily relax the revised fee structure until a decision is taken in the upcoming Board of Management meeting. Additionally, they assured that no penalties would be levied on students and committed to releasing delayed exam results within 45 days.

The university has also announced the formation of a special committee to expedite the process of obtaining recognition from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

ABVP state secretary Sarthak Sharma called the development a "victory for students" .

"Our proactive struggle against the DSEU administration over the unreasonable fee hike and shortage of basic facilities has been successful. ABVP has always amplified the voices of the student community and will continue to do so," he said.

