New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Online travel firm EaseMyTrip on Monday said it has partnered with the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 and aims to send across 50,000 people to the events there from India.

The company has taken on the mandate of promoting Expo 2020 amongst the various spectrums along with FICCI for the next six months, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2 Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

As a part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will also undertake various online and offline initiatives to promote the event in India, it added.

While the Dubai Expo 2020 is one of the major collaborations in UAE, EaseMyTrip aims to explore more collaborations in the region including the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and beyond, the filing said.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 7 Prices Reportedly Revealed on Flipkart.

"We are excited to announce our partnership and presence at Expo 2020, which is one of the largest and most prestigious events in the world," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 603.30 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from their previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)