New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday announced it will acquire 49 per cent paid-up share capital of Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd to foray into international study tourism.

The acquisition creates synergy between EaseMyTrip's customer base, B2B agents' network, tech capabilities and Planet Education's extensive global education network, a statement said.

Sydney-headquartered Planet Education has a presence across 25 offices globally and connections with over 350 universities worldwide.

EaseMyTrip CEO & Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said every year lakhs of students pursue higher education in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Ireland.

"Our acquisition in Planet Education is a strategic step to enter the burgeoning international study tourism, allowing us to offer a seamless, end-to-end experience that integrates both education and travel services for our customers. Leveraging Planet Educations's expertise, we aim to simplify the process of visas and documentation for students, making it hassle-free," he added.

