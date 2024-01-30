Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 30 (PTI) The body of a 65-year-old man with deep injuries was found on a cot outside his house here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nandkishore Gurjar (65), resident of Itawa town in this district, was allegedly killed in his sleep using a sharp weapon, Circle Officer Sheoji Lal said.

Gurjar lived alone in the house while his sons resided separately in the same town, Lal said.

On information about the murder, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, he added.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the accused, the CO said.

