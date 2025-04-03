New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) An elderly woman and her daughter thwarted a robbery attempt after two armed men, posing as courier delivery agents, attempted to loot their house in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at the residence of Hemant Kumar (75), a businessman living in Pitampura with his wife Kamlesh Arora (72), daughter Payal, and son, they said.

"A man wearing a helmet and covering his face rang the doorbell, posing as a courier delivery agent. When Kamlesh opened the gate, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and attempted to strangle her," a senior police officer said.

Hearing the commotion, Payal rushed out of the room, when another accused entered and pointed a pistol at her head, he said.

However, before the intruders could take them hostage, Payal managed to push them away and quickly locked the door from inside, forcing the robbers to flee, he added.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

