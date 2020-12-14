Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) The election of 10 newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs was challenged before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

The petition was moved by businessman Prakash Bajaj, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party in the elections.

The petitioner's lawyer, Vivek Kumar Singh, said the returning officer had wrongly rejected the nomination of Bajaj, citing a fault in his affidavit and form and all the 10 MPs were declared unopposed on November 2, 2020.

"Since the nomination was arbitrarily rejected, the elections should be conducted afresh”, demanded the petitioner.

The petition has been filed in the registry of the Court and is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

