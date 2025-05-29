New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Apollo Group to raise awareness about obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The company has entered into a partnership with Apollo Clinic, a clinic network under Apollo Health and Lifestyle, and Apollo HealthCo (Apollo 24|7), all part of the larger Apollo Group.

The initiative aims to focus on boosting awareness and promoting appropriate healthcare solutions for obesity and type 2 diabetes nationwide, Eli Lilly and Company (India) said in a statement.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to support people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes by increasing awareness around prevention and evidence-based management," Eli Lilly and Company (India) President and General Manager Winselow Tucker said.

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said the collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to transforming obesity and type 2 diabetes care in India.

"With significant solutions in the scientific realm for obesity management in many of our hospitals, we are now committed to creating Centres of Excellence in Obesity Management. Such partnerships aim to develop a scalable and impactful model that can drive future healthcare initiatives and significantly improve patient outcomes across the country," she added.

