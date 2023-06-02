Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Industrial and medical gas producer Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (Ellenbarrie) has signed a contract with TATA Metaliks Ltd (TML) for the long-term supply of gas to the latter's Kharagpur plant.

Under the contract, the gas producer will provide 250 metric tonne of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen and argon, to cater to the increased requirements of TML's blast furnaces.

Ellenbarrie is setting up a dedicated production facility at TML's plant to meet this demand, a statement said on Thursday.

As the largest independent gas manufacturer in India, Ellenbarrie has achieved excellence in manufacturing and application technologies without relying on foreign support. In addition to the collaboration with TML, Ellenbarrie is undertaking multiple projects in West Bengal.

The projects include the establishment of another 250 metric tonne per day (TPD) Merchant Air Separation plant and a project focused on capturing carbon dioxide from industrial emissions.

With Ellenbarrie's expertise and dedicated production facility, TML's Kharagpur plant is poised to receive a reliable and continuous supply of gases for its operations, the company said.

The plant produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

