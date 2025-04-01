New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, a wholly owned arm of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday said it has signed an exclusive in-licensing agreement with Italian derma-cosmetic and medical device firm WiQo.

Under the pact, Emcutix will have the rights to import, promote, distribute and sell WiQo's non-invasive skin treatment product PRX-PLUS in India, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

PRX-PLUS has a feature with its deep-impacting formula that instantly tightens the skin, offering a non-invasive, pain-free alternative to traditional aesthetic treatments for those seeking effective results with convenience, it added.

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals CEO Sathya Narayanan said PRX-PLUS is a unique and advanced skincare solution.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

"With the strong marketing expertise of Emcutix, we are confident that PRX-PLUS will set new benchmarks in dermatological care, making cutting-edge skincare more accessible to consumers across India," he added.

WiQo CEO Cristian Dufeu said, "With PRX Plus, we are not only introducing an innovative, needle-free solution for skin tightening, but also empowering dermatologists and patients with a safer, more effective alternative in the ever-evolving world of aesthetic medicine. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing ground-breaking, science-backed innovations to new markets..."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)