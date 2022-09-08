Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Emkay Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, is expecting to garner around Rs 350 crore from a new fund.

Emkay emerging stars series V fund will open for investment on Friday, and the money collected will be invested in top-quality stocks in the manufacturing sector.

Sachin Shah, the fund manager of Emkay Investment Managers told PTI that the company has set a target of collecting Rs 300-350 crore from the new fund.

From the previous four series, the company has cumulatively raised Rs 451 crore.

The primary investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities, the company said.

The first three series of the AIF garnered benchmark beating returns for their valued investors and has till date distributed Rs 236 crore cumulatively to investors, which works out to be 35 per cent of the outstanding units and translates to over 50 per cent of the invested capital, said Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD of Emkay Global Financial Services.

Emkay Investment Managers is a Sebi-registered portfolio manager since 2003 and offers different types of portfolio management services, and alternative investment funds catering to individual risk appetites, goals, and investment preferences of individuals.

