New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said India cannot be divided on religious lines and stressed the strength of the nation's pluralistic identity.

The governor was addressing 'Sarva Dharam Sabha' organised at Delhi's Raj Niwas. The event brought together leaders from various religions, senior officials, and top Delhi government representatives.

"This country has a speciality -- every religion has not only survived here but thrived," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "When our 26 innocent people were brutally killed by terrorists last month, every Indian wanted justice. I thank the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," she said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka, Acharya Rajesh Ojha, Hafiz Mohammad Javed from Jama Masjid, and other religious representatives were also present.

