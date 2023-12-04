Mysuru, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara's brother-in-law Mahadevaiah who went missing last week from his farmhouse was found dead at Ramapura in Chamarajanagar district on Monday, police said.

His body was found in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range with his head crushed, giving rise to doubts that he was murdered.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

Mahadevaiah went missing from Channapatna in Chamarajanagara district on December 1, his son Prashanth said in a complaint lodged with police. a complaint in this regard. It was suspected that he had been kidnapped.

Police had formed four teams to trace him. During search operations, police found his car at Ramapura in Hanur Taluk.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

The body was found six km away in the thick woods of Mahadeshwara forest range.

Police found CCTV footage of unidentified suspects which they believe will help them in cracking the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)