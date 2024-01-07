Kanpur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Several expectant mothers have requested doctors at a government hospital here to have caesarean section deliveries on January 22, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Seema Dwivedi, acting incharge of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, said they have received written requests for 12 to 14 caesarean deliveries in one labour room.

"The arrangements are being made for 35 caesarean operations on January 22,” Dwivedi told PTI.

The expectant mother and their family members have made the requests to the doctors even if their delivery dates are a few days before or after January 22, considering it an “auspicious” day.

The first phase of the Ram temple is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22.

Dwivedi said expectant mothers often find out an auspicious date and time from priests and request for delivery on that day.

She recounted various experiences where she delivered the babies at a scheduled time and date because the mothers and the family members stressed for the delivery to be done on a ‘muhurta' (auspicious time) given by the priests.

“It is concerning that sometimes the family members even expect us to overlook complications that may arise for the mother and the child by doing so," Dwivedi told PTI.

“The mothers believe that Lord Ram is the symbol of heroism, integrity and obedience, therefore babies born on the day of the ‘pran pratishtha' at the temple will also have the same qualities," she said.

Malti Devi (26), a resident of Kalyanpur, whose delivery due date is on January 17, is one of the expectant mothers who have made this request to the doctors at the Kanpur hospital.

Devi told PTI that she wants her child to be born on the day of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram temple.

“I hope that my child will grow up to have success and glory,” she said.

Psychologist Divya Gupta told PTI that people believe that if a child is born at an auspicious time, it creates a positive impact on the baby's personality.

"Sometimes religion and spirituality give a person strength to tackle the stresses of life and have a positive outlook," Gupta added.

