Una (Himachal), Feb 26 (PTI) The NSUI's former Himachal Pradesh unit chief Karun Sharma, who was expelled from the Congress about seven years ago, was re-inducted into the party on Monday.

The Congress in Himachal has begun a drive to re-induct expelled leaders into its fold, with an eye on the upcoming general elections.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the students' wing of the Congress.

Sharma -- who was expelled for alleged anti-party activities -- was re-inducted in the presence of Satpal Raizada, the Congress' state unit vice-president.

Ajay Chaudhary, Vishal Sharma, Paras Bhandari, Rahul and Bhupinder Bindra also joined the party, alongside Sharma.

Raizada, a former Una MLA, said the party needs every worker in the general elections.

He added Sharma was separated from the party due to some reasons but he did not support any other ideology all these years.

Sharma said his re-induction into the party was a return to his family.

