New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Leading IT professional resourcing and managed services provider Experis has opened an offshore delivery centre in Bengaluru, that will focus on sourcing and recruiting permanent and temporary assignments, and project delivery services for global clients.

Currently, 500 recruitment professionals will be operational, with a scalable capacity of 2,000-plus employees over the next two years, a release said.

The Offshore Delivery Center will be the flagship location for Experis' borderless talent and recruiting teams and will provide consistent support for recruiter and consultant hiring across the organisation as well as project delivery support, serving global clients 24x7.

"Our connected global capabilities across our Experis brand are further strengthening our efforts to create a cohesive service network and capabilities for the North American market.

"Our Offshore Delivery Center is critical at this juncture where workplace transformation and digital adoption is leading the world of work," Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director, ManpowerGroup (India & Middle East), said.

"With this expansion, we look forward to augmenting our offerings for our clients as well as our candidates and employees globally while creating meaningful jobs here in Bengaluru," he added.

The team of recruiters bridges the gap between companies and the talent supply in the US, and the project delivery consultants deliver a range of expertise and capabilities including development, testing, service desk, and product support.

"We are committed to leveraging the best talent for our clients regardless of location and we know with such talent scarcity, especially in the technology sector, we need to both create and curate tech talent.

"That's why we are excited to be kicking off the next phase of our Tech Talent strategy so that we can tap into the highly skilled local talent here in India to meet the demand of our clients across borders," said Experis US Senior Vice President Ger Doyle.

"By expanding our capacity in India, where we have been scaling aggressively for two years, we are now able to bring people together, in one site, to enhance our already best-in-class service and outcomes for our clients across North America," Doyle said.

