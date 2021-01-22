Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) One person was arrested from Mayo Road in central Kolkata after fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh were seized from his possession, police said on Friday.

Two hundred FICNs in the denomination of Rs 500 were seized from the possession of the 29-year-old man, who is a resident of Faridabad.

He was caught during a search operation conducted on late Thursday evening, police said.

