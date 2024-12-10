New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met representatives of farmers' organisations from Haryana and Chhattisgarh and discussed various issues facing the farm sector.

Farmers representing Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh, Naugama Khap Kisan Sangathan Jind, Satrol Khap Seva Samiti Hisar, and Nandal Khap Rohtak participated in the discussions.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

During the meeting, the farmers appreciated the work being done by the central government in the field of agriculture and farmers' welfare and gave some important suggestions.

"The welfare of farmers is the top priority of the central government. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government is committed to the development of agriculture and farmers," Chouhan said on social media X after the meeting.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The meeting was part of the minister's series of dialogues with farmers and farmers' organisations that started on September 24 to understand their problems and resolve them timely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)