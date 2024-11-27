Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Protesting farmers on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to "release" farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was forcibly removed from the Khanauri border point and was taken to a Ludhiana hospital.

They further said that until Dallewal is brought back to the protest site, they will not discuss any matter with the state government.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh Wednesday met a group of farmer leaders at the Khanauri border point.

The protesting farmers were upset over the manner in which the Punjab Police picked Dallewal from the protest site, hours before he was to begin a fast unto death.

Dallewal (70) on Tuesday was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for a medical checkup after he was allegedly forcibly removed from the protest site at the Khanauri border point.

DIG Sidhu on Tuesday said the administration was concerned about Dallewal's age and health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.

Addressing the media after the meeting on Wednesday, farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda asked the AAP government to clarify its stand on the forcible removal of Dallewal from the protest site.

"We have asked them (police officials) to release Dallewal. Send him to the protest site. Until he comes here, there will be no further discussion," said Kotda.

He said the police officials have told that they will discuss their demand with the senior officials.

Another farmer leader Gurinder Singh Bhangu said that Dallewal was in the "custody" of the state government.

Farmer leaders claimed that Dallewal was observing a hunger strike in the Ludhiana hospital, saying he was not having anything.

Earlier in the day, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher again slammed the Punjab government for forcibly taking away Dallewal from the Khanauri border point.

Pandher said farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande is sitting on a fast unto death in place of Dallewal.

"Sukhjit's fast unto death enters the second day," he said.

Pandher, while lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann government, on Wednesday said that the state government remained unsuccessful in its attempt to "fail" their agitation by taking away Dallewal.

He further said they were not aware of Dallewal's condition.

"What is his condition? Nobody is making it clear," he said.

Pandher said the state government has not yet given any clarification regarding the forcible removal of Dallewal from Khanauri border point.

"The Punjab chief minister should tell people of the state about yesterday's incident (taking away Dallewal) and why it was done," he asked.

Pandher asked people to reach the Khanauri border point in large numbers.

The farmer leader also said they will see whether MPs raise the issues of giving a legal guarantee to MSP on crops, farm debt waiver in the ongoing Parliament session.

Farmers are demanding from the Centre to hold talks with them within 10 days to resolve their issues. They said that the union government has not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

He reiterated that the protesting farmers will march towards Delhi on December 6.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

