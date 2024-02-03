New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Fatal accidents in the national capital were reduced by 15 per cent in January this year compared to the same month in 2023, officials said on Saturday.

Measures to check the accidents, including spatial analysis of accident spots, has resulted in a reduction in both daytime and night-time crashes, an official statement released by Delhi Traffic Police stated.

Also Read | RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

According to the official data, a total of 97 fatal accidents were reported this January, while the number was 114 last January.

The city reported 322 "simple accidents" in January this year and 313 in the same month last year.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard Celebrates 48th Raising Day in New Delhi.

In 2024, a total of 99 people died in the accidents and 394 got injured this year. The number of persons who lost their lives and got injured were 116 and 423 respectively in January 2023, the data showed.

Data from January 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year also showed a decrease in non-injury and "simple crashes" by 36.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

“Road traffic injuries are often regarded as a serious public health issue. They have a significant socio-economic impact on society being one of the main causes of hospital stays, disability, and mortality. It is in the top ten causes of fatalities and disabilities,” the statement by traffic police said.

On scrutiny of the data for day and night, it was revealed that most of the simple crashes occurred during the day, while fatal crashes took place mostly during the night.

The Delhi Traffic Police has initiated measures to curb the situation, resulting in a reduction in both daytime and night-time crashes, the statement said.

To determine Delhi's accident-prone areas, the unit conducted a spatial analysis of accident spots. The goal of the analysis was to identify local risk factors that are responsible for these black patches and then suggest specific corrective actions based on these factors, it said.

A total of 196 vehicles, including eight buses, 33 private cars, two cranes, four goods vehicles, 16 two-wheelers, were involved in the accidents in 2024, while 130 vehicles were involved in 2023, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)